EPISD Board takes no action on superintendent’s future with the district

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District took no action on the employment status of Superintendent Diana Sayavedra during a meeting Tuesday evening.

Dozens of speakers signed up during public comment to show their support for Sayavedra, including multiple former city leaders. District employees spoke up in her favor as well.

Sheri Reiter, a speech language pathologist who has been with EPISD for the last 37 years, said she's seen the good, the bad, and the ugly with the district. She says there's no reason to get rid of Sayavedra.

"Don't le the board do this," Reiter said during the public comment section of the meeting. "This is wrong."

Former EPISD Board President Israel Irrobali also attended the meeting and made his voice heard. He says that without Sayavedra, the district will feel the impact.

"We will see... a massive exodus of our professionals, teachers, librarians, nurses, central office staff because they believe in this vision," Irrobali said.

What led up to last night's meeting:

Amid facing an over $30 million dollar deficit, in a 5 to 2 EPISD voted to keep Lamar Elementary open. The meeting coming on the heels of a recent general election in which the make up of the board changed.

Board president Leah Hanany, Vice President Dr. Jack Loveridge, District 3 Trustee Alex Cuellar, District 4 Trustee Mindy Sutton, and District 5 Trustee Robert Osterland voted in favor of Lamar.

District 6 Trustee Valerie Beals and District 7 Trustee Daniel Call voted against the motion.