Sunland Park holds CRRUA press conference

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of Sunland Park will hold a press conference on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 1:30 PM.

This event serves to discuss the termination of the Joint Powers Agreement that established the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA).

Mayor Javier Perea and City Manager Mario Juarez-Infante will lead the meeting which aims to clarify Sunland Park's position.

This follows Doña Ana County's decision to begin dissolution.

The Board of County Commissioners had stated last Tuesday that CRRUA will continue managing operations during the transition period.

This past Friday officials also spoke with media regarding how the current system is not meeting community needs.

They said their goal is to provide clean drinking water for all residents.

Key city and CRRUA officials will be available to answer questions about the implications of this transition for local water and wastewater services.

Residents are encouraged to attend or follow the updates to stay informed on the future of their water services.

The press conference begins at 1:30 PM at City Council Chambers.