Job Corps program faces pause, concerns for local graduates

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. Department of Labor will pause operations at contractor-operated Job Corps centers, including the David Carrasco Job Corps Center in El Paso, by June 30, 2025.

This decision comes as the program faces significant budget deficits, with operating costs averaging over $80,000 per student annually.

Despite this investment, graduates earn approximately $16,695 per year on average, raising concerns about job placement success and program effectiveness.

The average graduation rate stands at only 38.6%, indicating challenges in meeting educational goals.

Local organizations are stepping in to provide alternative training options, crucial for youths facing homelessness and job insecurity.