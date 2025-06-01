Car club holds fundraiser for 4-year-old battling cancer

El Paso car clubs rallied together to raise money for 4-year-old Adahyr Araujo who is battling cancer.

Organizers say around 150 cars showed up to share their support for Araujo.

Each car paid $10 to be included in the show.

Car clubs, Detroit Iron, Border Town Muscle, Ideal offroad, The lords and Chuco Made were the force behind putting this event together.

With help from the community the car clubs were able to raise more than $4,000.

All proceeds will go directly to the Araujo family to help ease the financial burdens of Adahyr’s medical treatment.

Dad, Adan Araujo, says the journey for Adahyr has not been easy.

"He's been very very strong, he's had 4 surgeries, he gone through chemo and radiation. He has two more years of chemo-therapy. He's been strong through every thing," said Araujo.