EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died after a fiery single vehicle crash near Fort Bliss.

El Paso Police say it happened around 2 a.m. at Loop 375 and Spur 601.

FitFam El Paso shared video showing large flames coming from the car.

The El Paso Police Department said there were not any other cars involved in the crash.

Special Traffic Investigators are looking into what caused the crash.