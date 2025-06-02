EPISD Board to discuss superintendent’s contract

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The EPISD Board of Trustees will be discussing the contract of Superintendent Diana Sayavedra in a special meeting for the second straight week.

Last week, the board did not take action on the item after nearly 3 hours of discussion. However, tomorrow could be different. In the meeting agenda, there are items that say "Discussion and Action to Approve Voluntary Separation Agreement with Superintendent of Schools" and "Discussion and Action to Appoint Interim Superintendent."

ABC-7 spoke with Board Vice President Jack Loveridge, who said that it's been hard for the board to not speak candidly on the situation, but they are bound by board regulations to not speak on personnel matters.

"It really has been a heartbreaking experience for me to be unable to discuss these issues with both our constituents and people around El Paso."

There has been divide amongst the board over the last few weeks, after they voted 5-2 to reverse the decision of closing Lamar Elementary School.

District 7 trustee Daniel Call claims that President Leah Hanany is attempting to get rid of Sayavedra in order to hire her former employer at Marlin ISD. Both her and Loveridge say this isn't true.

Loveridge said, "I can say, categorically, there is nobody in mind for that. That's not something thAT President Hanany would do."

Hanany released a statement on the allegations as well, reading in full:

Over the last four years, I've focused on what you told me matters: supporting families, students, and our community. My commitment has never changed. Protecting the confidentiality of personnel matters is standard because it ensures privacy and legal integrity. While I can't answer every question you may have, I want to clear up some ugly rumors I am not attempting to hire a former employer at El Paso ISD. That is simply baseless and without any merit whatsoever. Regarding the search in 2021: I disclosed my employment to the Walsh Gallegos search firm and Board President Al Velarde in September (to Board President Al Velarde on September 28, specifically).

I disclosed my employment to the full board with outside counsel on November 2.

Applications were primarily received during the month of October.

Candidate interviews were held on November 8-9.

A vote was held in early December, which I recused myself from. (The search timeline dates are serviced from publicly posted agendas under the Texas Open Meetings Act.) These rumors are being spread by the same people who used divisive, fear-based campaign rhetoric to hold onto control of this public institution. They've latched onto these lies as a lightning rod, weaponizing privileged information to attack my character instead of focusing on the real issues our community needs us to address. I want you to know that I believe deeply in our shared vision: a strong public education for every child in El Paso. That mission has not changed. I will continue to advocate for you-and for the children and families of EPISD—just as I always have.

Former EPISD Board Trustee and current District 2 city representative Josh Acevedo also released a statement on the situation, reading in full:

I served on the EPISD Board of Trustees from 2019 to 2024. I would like to give space for this new board to govern EPISD and do not want to interfere in the matters the board is currently taking on, but do want to say something about a matter that happened when I was on the board. As a member of the public, I have seen statements that Trustee Daniel Call said on ABC 7 Xtra and other public forums about the superintendent search process that occurred in the Fall of 2021. What I can say without violating the NDA we signed in 2021 at the start of the search process, is that what Mr. Call has mentioned is contrary to my experience and what I witnessed and saw. Trustee Hanany was transparent with the board and has never been anything but that. I also want to take time to dispel the narrative that President Hanany is trying to hire the current Marlin ISD superintendent at EPISD. This is not factual. This is a sensationalist narrative fueled by a personal vendetta that is made up of lies to disparage her character.

ABC-7 also spoke with Dee Margo, who was appointed by the TEA to take over as President of the Board of Managers for EPISD over 10 years ago. He senses that this board is repeating the mistakes that the previous trustees did in 2013, when they were removed.

"They're micromanaging, trying to make personnel decisions at a trustee level. And that is not where personnel decisions are made."

He also had a message for Sayavedra ahead of the meeting.

"Well, I'm not sure if I were in her shoes I'd want to continue to work with, with what I consider, a dysfunctional Board of Trustees."

The meeting will take place at EPISD Headquarters at 4PM on Tuesday.