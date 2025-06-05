NMSU Alumni Pond loses its water

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New Mexico State University says that the New Mexico State University Pond has lost 8 feet, or 750,000 gallons of water, over the span of 3 days.

They say this loss of water is due to a leak in the liner of the pond, causing the water in the pond to seep into the surrounding soil.

NMSU reports that New Mexico Game and Fish moved quickly to relocate the fish and turtles that were within the pond prior to its complete water loss.

They say that this upcoming Friday, NMSU regents are meeting to discuss an agenda that includes $1.3 million plan to restore the water loss in NMSU Alumni Pond.

NMSU said in their statement that the pond will get reconstructed with imported engineered fill and grading for new pond liner, concrete pond lining, installation of water supply line with automatic fill system, installation pond aeration system, fish habitats, and demo of pedestrian bridge.