Job Corps Closure Affecting Student Employement

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today at the the David Carrasco Job Corps Center in El Paso, Workforce Solutions Borderplex held a Career & Resource Event.

It took place today, June 6th, from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Job Corps, 11155 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 7993 to help those affected by the closure and to connect them with potential employers and community resources.

The U.S. Department of Labor has set to pause operations at contractor-operated Job Corps centers by June 30, 2025, which includes locations such as the David Carrasco Job Corps Center in El Paso.

This decision comes as the program faces significant budget deficits, with operating costs averaging over $80,000 per student annually.

Despite this investment, graduates earn approximately $16,695 per year on average with an average graduation rate at only 38.6%, raising concerns about job placement success and program effectiveness.

Local organizations, such as Workforce Solutions Borderplex, are stepping in to provide alternative training options, crucial for youths facing homelessness and job insecurity.