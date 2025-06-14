Skip to Content
Man found dead in Las Cruces

By ,
Published 8:29 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the suspicious death of a man found Thursday afternoon.

It happened near a bus stop on east lohman avenue between nacho drive and foothills road.

Officers and emergency medical personnel found the man with visible injuries to his face and experiencing agonal breathing, a medical condition associated with severe distress or the final stages of life.

First responders attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased has been identified as Luther Lewis gilbert, 63, of Las Cruces.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Las Cruces police department at (575) 526-0795 or the criminal investigations division at (575) 528-4222.

Lauren Bly

Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

