Skip to Content
News

Ongoing fires affect air quality and health complications

By
New
today at 11:09 AM
Published 2:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The current Trout Fire north of Silver City has burned more than 76,000 acres.

The Buck Fire, burning southeast of Aragon, in Catron county, has burned more than 58,000 acres.

Both fires have worsened El Paso's air quality due to the smoke.

El Paso's air quality is poor for today and exposure may result in eye and throat irritation, aggravated asthma, and difficulty breathing.

Today's main pollutant is PM 10, which are particles less than 10 micrometers.

Particles like PM 10, which are larger than 2.5 micrometers, are deposited in airways and result in irritation.

Those with severe asthma and allergies, the elderly and children are at risk of complications due to the poor air quality.

In addition to the heat in the Borderland, residents are reminded to stay cool and avoid using swamp coolers as they pull in air from the outside.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content