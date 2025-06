EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Crimes against persons is investigating a shooting in Central El Paso.

El Paso police say they responded to a report of a shooting at the 3000 block of Morehead Ave.

We are still working to learn more information at this time.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will bring you updates on air and online as soon as we get them.

This is a developing story.