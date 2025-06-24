Women & burnout: how to cope

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Burnout is real, and it can come at any point. That's according to busy mom, judge and lawyer Michelle Locke. She says she came to this realization after trying to "do it all," and ultimately suffered because she wasn't taking care of herself.

"At some point, our body says, 'you're done.' Whether you wanna be or not. My 'done' came in October of 2020 when I woke up and couldn't move. That was the start of the downfall...since then I've had 14 more surgeries," Locke says.

She blames her health struggles on neglect.

"My kids came first. My husband, too. That's my own fault. I realized I wouldn't be here, and I wouldn't have my career or my kids. Something had to be changed," Locke adds. She shifted her priorities to benefit her personally, then made it her mission to ensure that other women, moms in particular, stop putting themselves on the back burner.

Now, when her doctor or body says to make an appointment, she does it. She encourages women to set time aside to schedule their medical appointments for the entire year. After all, many health issues can be caught early, or prevented.

Another tip to avoid burnout? Quit trying to do it all, and embrace the imperfection in your life.

"It's ok to say you're not ok and that's what we've forgotten. Everyone lives their life for Insta and we are not perfect. Living authentically takes courage. I finally got to the point in my life, take me or leave me," Locke says. She encourages women to find joy in the little things day to day.

Michelle's podcast, "Love, Lust, Law" drops July first. It's a true-crime-meets-courtroom podcast that pulls back the curtain on divorce, custody battles, and domestic violence. She says she'll expose the shocking truths behind headline-making and hidden cases where love, lust and law collide. Check it out here:

https://www.michelelocke.com/podcast