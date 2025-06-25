Overnight storms flood home in the Northeast

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- A street in Northeast El Paso flooded with around 3 feet of water due to overnight storms, damaging the surrounding homes.

Residents say that this is the third or fourth time this type of flooding has happened, and that they are frustrated.

They say that the reason for this flooding is a nearby bridge leading onto the street.

The bridge was recently built a couple years ago for new housing development a street over.

The bridge is slants onto the street, pushing the water down to the houses.

Although there is a large drain at the end of the street that was built to prevent flooding in this neighborhood, the steep slant of the bridge pushes water onto the street.

This time the water carried with it trash and other debris, blocking the drain.

Residents say that in the early morning hours when the flooding first started, they all worked together to remove the trash clogging the drain to bring down the flooding.