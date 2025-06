VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA)-- Blue origin's new Shepard rocket blasted off from the company's launch site this morning.

It's took take place at Launch Site One in Van horn, Texas. About 2 hours east of El Paso.

Six people were on board for the 10 minute mission in space.

This was blue origin’s 33nd New Shepard Suborbital Launch. It was also it's 13th crewed mission.

An earlier June 21st launch attempt was scrubbed over to wind concerns at the site.