Pop Goes the Fort returns to Fort Bliss with a performance from Sugar Ray

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- An estimated 20,000 people came out to Biggs Park for an early 4th of July celebration. The celebration has been a tradition for Fort Bliss since 2012, this year there were performances by Free Dap, 1st Armored Division Band and Sugar Ray.

Roberto Medina MWR director for Fort Bliss and one of the organizers of Pop Goes the Fort said this is their first year bringing outside talent to the base. In addition to the band, attendees were able to enjoy carnival games, face painting, food trucks and closed the night with a spectacular fireworks show.

Medina said they transitioned to hold the event the week before the 4th of July so they don't compete with the community.

"We want to make sure that if Chihuahuas, Wet 'N' Wild somebody else is doing some of the fun, our soldiers and families can partake versus trying to do something on the same day.

Attendees tell ABC-7 the event gets better every year. "They've gotten better with the entrances. They added an extra entrance today. So that helps the crowd and crowd control and the line and they always have such great fun things for the kids to do that are very low cost or free, which is nice."