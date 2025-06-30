Skip to Content
El Paso County Commissioners discuss $1 million in potential funding for Downtown Deck Plaza

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- $1 million in El Paso County funding could be set aside for the Downtown El Paso Deck Plaza project, should commissioners decide to approve the decision at Monday's meeting.

This follows El Paso City Council's application to Congresswoman Veronica Escobar's office for $5 million in funding from the Community Project Funding program in May.

Lawmakers also approved $10 million in state funding during the 89th Texas Legislature, spearheaded by state Sen. César Blanco, D-El Paso.

The proposed Deck Plaza aims to transform the portion of I-10 that runs through downtown El Paso. Current plans have the deck plaza connecting uptown and downtown in an effort to transform the larger area.

ABC-7 will share updates on today's meeting and any decisions made during this evening's newscasts.

Paul Schulz

