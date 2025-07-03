Skip to Content
Former EPISD special ed teacher charged with six counts of bodily injury to a child

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- On June 26, Rachael Lucas, was arrested and charged with six charges of bodily injury to a child. Lucas is a former special ed teacher with the El Paso Independent School District.

According to the affidavits ABC-7 obtained, Lucas was caught on camera committing the offenses.

The documents state the children's ages ranged from three years old to five years old. All six children are non-verbal according to the court documents.

In the video footage stated in the affidavits, it shows Lucas forcibly shoving children, kicking a chair at a four year old, and hitting a five year old with a broom stick.

El Paso ISD told ABC-7 Lucas is no longer employed by the district.

According to court documents, the teacher's assistant, David Gonzales has also been arrested on one charge of bodily injury to a child. The documents state Gonzales struck a three year old child in the upper body/head area.

Both former teachers are under review by The Texas Education Agency.

