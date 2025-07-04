Clean-up event for 4th of July left-over trash

An El Paso County Commissioner wants to remind residents to not leave trash behind after 4th of July events, and to enjoy them responsibly.

Jackie Butler of Precinct 1 is partnering up with organization Desert Rescue 915 and the East Montana Fire Station to address illegal dumping, especially during July 4th.

Butler says people leave trash like tires, beer packs and cans, food, and used fireworks.

"It's really unfortunate that that, people treat areas like Montana Vista and Red Sands and and other areas throughout the county as kind of like trash sites," says Butler. "Because we have a lot of resources to dispose of waste properly."

The commissioner is passionate about maintaining the area where she grew up, and this project she says is "near and dear to her heart."

"It shouldn't be that hard," says Butler. "I hope that people will will not only respect the environment in the desert, but also the communities that are that are there and the people who live there."

The clean-up will be near Red Sands in Montana Vista on Sunday July 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Gloves and trash bags will be provided.