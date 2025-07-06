Skip to Content
Texas Rescue Patrol deploys to central Texas flooding efforts

Published 9:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Texas Rescue Patrol is deploying a team to Kerr County to join rescue operations in the devastated area after massive flooding.

"We'll be working alongside our fellow Brothers & Sisters with Northwest County Volunteer Fire Department and many other First Responders in that area to provide critical support. Please keep all Rescue Crews and everyone impacted by these events in your prayers," stated a post on their Facebook account.

