Doña Ana County Sheriffs Deputy dies in crash

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Doña Ana County Sheriffs Deputy died in a crash today.

Patrol Deputy Antonio Aleman was on duty when his unit collided with a semi-truck on Interstate 10 near the Avenida De Mesilla exit around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

He was transported to a hospital where life saving measures were attempted, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Deputy Aleman has been with the Sheriff's Office since April 2021. Aleman will be transported to the Office of Medical Investigators Tuesday night and then returned home. DASO personnel will accompany Aleman until he is laid to rest, which will be announced at a later day.

Deputy Aleman was 33 years old, leaving behind his wife and two children.