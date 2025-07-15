Districts still searching for guidance on cell phone ban

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Districts around El Paso county are still searching for guidance on House Bill 1481.

The bill calls for the prohibition of cell phones, tablets, and smartwatches in the classroom. ABC-7 spoke with the Canutillo Independent School District, saying that they are creating guidelines for students but still want more guidance from the state on how to enforce the law.

"The law is pretty broad," said Gustavo Reveles, a spokesperson for the district. "So it doesn't give us a lot of guidance on how to apply it. We follow state law, but we also take into consideration some of the, concerns that parents and students have."

ABC-7 also spoke with parents and House representatives about the bill, and will show a full report on ABC-7 at 10.