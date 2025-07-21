New neighborhood in northeast El Paso floods again

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Campo del Sol, a new neighborhood in northeast El Paso, flooded again last night.

The neighborhood saw severe flooding in June, when floods brought mudslides to houses and even inside homes.

The flooding last night wasn't as bad, but residents are still frustrated.

"Everybody was scared. The kids thought it was hailing and everything," said Nuomuo Haywood. Haywood and he family have been living at the neighborhood since March and have already seen multiple floods.

"The last one, it was kind of like a lot of water in the area, a lot of mud and stuff. It took a day or 2 to 3 to kind of clean up everything."

Her son, Bryant, agreed with her. Even though the cleaning was faster this time and left much less of a mess, they still had suggestions for the neighborhood, like bringing more drainage to their side of the area.

"Why would people want to come into this neighborhood and expect it to be nice when every time it rains, it's just a mudslide?"

ABC-7 reached out to the City of El Paso and the builders of the neighborhood, but have not received a response yet.



