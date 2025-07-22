Skip to Content
Severe flooding in Vado closes multiple roads

July 22, 2025 11:31 PM
Published 11:37 PM

VADO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Heavy rains causes severe flash flooding in areas of Vado earlier today.

New Mexico State Police closed multiple roads in and out of the town in order to prevent people from driving into deep, standing water.

ABC-7 spoke to a Vado resident who said they've never seen flooding like this before.

"We've never experienced anything like this," said Fatima Nunez. "We always honestly ask, when are we getting rain? So this was something very, very shocking for us because we've never received this amount of rain."

ABC-7 will continue to monitor the flooding and damage throughout the day.

Rishi Oza

