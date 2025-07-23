Women supporting women: it’s a thing!

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- What do you get when you gather a group of women? Inspiring conversation, connection, and support! Hundreds of ladies - and supportive men- gathered for the 4th annual "Women Supporting Women" event at Southwest University Park. Sponsored by El Paso Locomotive FC, featuring a panel of powerful local women who are leaders in their field.

The panel included Attorney and founder of Scherr law firm, Maxey Scherr,Analisa Cordova Silverstein, President of Progress 321, GECU Foundation director Emmeline Garcia, and ABC 7's own General Manager, Brenda De Anda Swann, and I had the pleasure of moderating the discussion.

Women can support each other's mental health by creating safe spaces for open communication, encouraging self-care practices, building supportive circles and groups, celebrating achievements, and checking in regularly, fostering a culture of empathy and resilience. Addressing broader systemic issues like gender equality, improving access to mental health services, and reducing stigma are also crucial for women's mental well-being.

This is the fourth year the Locomotive organization has held this special night, and it was standing room only, as the audience asked questions. The big takeaways? Go for it, even when you're feeling insecure, or intimidated. Stay humble and keep learning, and don't ever think you know it all. Also important? Rely on those around you. Having a village around you can do wonders for your stress level, and combat depression. Way to go, Locomotive FC, for supporting women's mental health and success in the workplace!