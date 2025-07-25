Health concerns worry Vado residents in the aftermath of severe flooding

VADO, New Mexico (KVIA)--The days following a flood can cause many health issues. In as little as 24 hours mold colonies can begin to appear on damp surfaces.

"If you have any medical conditions where your immune system is not as normal or able to fight back infections, you may have symptoms that are more severe than transient problems." said Armando Meza, the Chief of infectious diseases at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

Meza said skin irritation and respiratory issues are the most common illnesses associated with flooding. He said the best thing to do after a flood is clean as soon as possible removing any carpet that may be contaminated. He said breathing in the mold can cause wheezing and cough especially if you have allergies.

One residents said her son has experienced constant mosquito bites as a result of the flooding. Mosquitoes tend to multiple after floods because standing water is their ideal breeding grounds.

Environmentalist, Angel Pena said flooding creates more hassle and turmoil for underserved communities like Vado.

"Something that we're seeing more broadly, whether it be the dust storms or the fires in eastern New Mexico or flooding here in Vado, in Las Cruces, New Mexicans are feeling it. we cannot and must not look away at this time. These types of conditions require us to lean in and take immediate action. And rather than pointing fingers, right this way or that way, we as a community need to work at the federal, state, and local levels to ask the right questions and bring the right stories. We need to ensure that we get real answers for the pain that these communities, families and kiddos are feeling." Pena said.