Video: El Paso deputies chase down man suspected of DWI

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies arrested Rafael Borruel after officials say he got pulled over for an alleged DWI, then ran away from officers.

This happened Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at approximately 9:40 AM on the 12600 block of Montana Avenue.

Deputies initially pulled Borruel over for a defective front headlamp, but when they walked up to the car, they could smell alcohol inside.

Rafael Borruel (Courtesy: EPCSO)

The deputies then asked Borruel to get out of the car and to do the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Officials say that Borruel refused to do the tests and then ran away.

Deputies started chasing Borruel down. The department released video of the chase. The deputies then caught up with Borruel and arrested him.

Officials charged Borruel with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and Evading Arrest on Foot. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $8,000 bond.