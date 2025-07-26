Suspect in custody after ‘multiple stabbing incident’ at Walmart in Traverse City

Skip to Content
By Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — A suspect is in custody after a “multiple stabbing incident” at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, Saturday, Michigan State Police said.

“Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multiple stabbing incident at the Wal-Mart in Traverse City. The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time,” Michigan State Police’s sixth district said in a post on X.

It’s unclear how many people in total were stabbed. Munson Healthcare, a hospital system in northern Michigan, is treating 11 victims from the incident, according to their Facebook post, which did not provide details on the exact nature of the injuries or the conditions of the victims.

Walmart corporate spokesperson Joe Pennington told the Associated Press that the company was “working with police and defer questions to them right now.”

Traverse City is located in northern Michigan, around 140 miles north of Grand Rapids.

CNN has reached out to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and Munson Healthcare for additional information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

