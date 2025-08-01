Borderland lawmakers speak against proposed Texas redistricting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas State Representative for District 77 Vince Perez held a news conference in El Paso today where he spoke against the Texas redistricting proposed by Republicans, which could impact El Paso County.

If passed, it could move Fort Bliss out of El Paso's main congressional district, placing it in the district currently represented by U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales.

According to State Rep. Perez, this is how the congressional seats would look if the Texas redistricting is approved:

26 seats determined by Anglo voters (~70%)

8 seats by Hispanic voters (~20%)

2 seats by Black voters (5%)

0 seats by Asian voters (0%)

2 seats with a mixed composition (5%)

For State Rep. Perez, this is how the congressional map would look if it showed an equal representation reflected in the current diverse population in the state:

15 seats determined by majority-Anglo voters (40%)

15 seats by majority-Hispanic voters (40%)

5 seats by majority-Black voters (13%)

2 seats by majority-Asian voters (5%)

1 seat representing a diverse coalition of all groups (2%)

“The stark reality is this: In Texas, one Hispanic vote counts as merely one-third, and one

Black vote counts as barely one-fifth of an Anglo vote," said State Rep. Perez in a statement.

