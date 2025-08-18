Skip to Content
Hundreds without water in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Hundreds are without water service in Northeast El Paso, according to the El Paso Water Outage map.

The utility says it is impacting the Mesquite Hills area near Fort Bliss.

The outage map says the impact severity is high, with anywhere from 500 to 999 customers being impacted.

ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso Water to learn what caused the outage and when service will be restored.

We will update you on air and online when we learn more.

