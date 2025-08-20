NMSU students begin fall semester with new programs

As part of ABC-7's back-to-school coverage, we joined New Mexico State University in Las Cruces as they return to class for the fall semester on Tuesday.

NMSU's Chief of Staff Justin Bannister says enrollment has risen by almost 1,000 this semester, statewide.

They’re also looking for new athletic director to lead the department and triumph wins — Interviews will start in September.

Josh Wood, a graduate student and co-founder of the 1888 Leadership Initiative, says they're in the pilot phase of the program to help freshman succeed and navigate university years.

Enrico Pontelli is the Dean of College of Arts and Sciences and head of NMSU Institute for Applied Practice in AI and Machine Learning who says they're launching the first degree in the state in AI.