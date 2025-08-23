Water tanker available for residents affected by water main break

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Water crews are working to repair a water main that caused an outage in the Cedar Grove and Hidden Valley neighborhoods in the Lower Valley.

The water main break was reported at Alameda and Carolina this morning.

There is a water tanked near the Valle Bajo Community Center for residents to fill up their containers with water while crews repair the break.

Estimated time of restoration is about 2-3 hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.