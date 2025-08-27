Canutillo ISD bond program ready for construction

Canutillo Independent School District's bond program is finally out of the design phase and ready to start construction for new schools.

Last May, voters approved $386 million for one of the largest investments in student infrastructure in the county.

They're ready to rebuild four brand new schools:

Northwest Early College High School

Canutillo Middle School

Alderete Middle School

Deanna Davenport Elementary School

Canutillo ISD spokesperson Gustavo Reveles told ABC-7 that the reconstruction and relocation were very much needed because of the worn down conditions of the older buildings.

"These schools are going to be placed in new neighborhoods that are growing in order to better meet the demand for growth. We know that we have tons and tons of students that live in Canutillo ISD, but do not come to our schools because we don't have a school near their their homes," said Reveles. "So we want to make sure that we're responding to that need."

For those four new schools, it could take three years to build.

Six other schools are getting safety and security upgrades, new HVAC units, and improvements in wireless connectivity.

Reveles said that by law, the money can only be used for this purpose, and not for other uses like increasing current teacher salaries.

"All that money, it's being accounted for is being reported back to the community, and we're making sure that that money, the expectation that the community has, it's being used in a transparent way, in an efficient way, so that we deliver these projects not only on time, but on budget," said Reveles.

According to him, the six campuses getting upgrades could have the new features within a year.