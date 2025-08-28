Juárez Food Bank looking for binational donations

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Juárez Food Bank has been operating south of the city for a couple of years now, under Mexico's Food Bank network and funded by several private groups along with local and Chihuahua state government departments.

The Food Bank is located south of the city on Av. Miguel de la Madrid 8715, 32696.

According to Marco Torrez, the Food Bank's director, they are currently distributing around 24,000 'despensas,' or food boxes, per month to 12,000 families across the city; the bank's goal is to reach 15,000 families per month.

The Juárez Food Bank has created a GlobalGiving account for anyone wanting or willing to donate to their cause and help continue feeding low-income families in Juárez.

