Special Olympics El Paso & Top Golf Team Up To Spread Inclusion

EL PASO (KVIA) -- Thousands of dollars were raised on Labor Day as Special Olympics Texas hosted the 2nd annual "Unified Fore Joy ProAm" at El Paso's TopGolf.

As with any competition in the Special Olympics, it all began with the law enforcement torch run, as DPS officers Stehanie Fanelle and Karina Nanez escorted special athletes along the golf lanes in the facility.

Teams had the chance to golf alongside athletes from the Special Olympics in these Unified games.

El Pasoan and actor from the Netflix series Ozark, Evan George Voraouris, (who played "Tuck" in the show), was a special guest once again.

"And it makes me happy because having down syndrome doesn't define me as a person, or anybody else, It makes me feel that I can inspire more and more people," said Vorazouris, who put together an influential speech.

Meanwhile, Micaela Parra added, "It means a lot to me being a Special Olympic athlete. I just love seeing all of my family."

KVIA, ABC-7 anchor Paul Cicala, who's volunteered for the Special Olympics for two decades, was the MC of the event for the second straight year.