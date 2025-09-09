The voice inside: How self-talk could help save lives during suicide prevention month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- What if the biggest obstacle holding you back isn’t the world around you but the story you’re telling yourself?

That’s the message Marianne Renner is sharing during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. A survivor of both depression and addiction, Renner now coaches others on the power of self-talk and how internal narratives can make or break our mental health.

At her lowest point, Marianne says she never imagined she’d one day speak publicly about her mental health struggles. But today, she’s using her voice.

“So many people live with stories that say ‘I’m not enough,’ or ‘I’ll never get better.’ That kind of self-talk can spiral into deep hopelessness. But it doesn’t have to,” Renner said.

Her story arrives at a critical time. According to the CDC, suicide remains one of the leading causes of death among young adults and veterans.

Renner’s coaching recognize negative thought patterns and replace them with healthier, hope-filled alternatives. She argues that just like physical fitness, mental fitness requires daily practice.