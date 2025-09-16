Police identify man found dead in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police are asking the public's help to find more information on what led up to a man found dead with stab wounds Monday morning.

Investigators have identified the victim as 63 year-old Jorge Serna of El Paso.

As ABC-7 reported, officers responded around 8 a.m. Monday morning to the 1900 block of Olive Ave. According to a release Tuesday, officers were initially called out for a welfare check on a residence.

Officers found Serna dead with the stab wounds. Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons unit were called to the scene to take over the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at the non-emergency number, 915-832-4400. To remain anonymous, tips may be provided through Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.