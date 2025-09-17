Tornillo High students prepare for Blue Origin rocket launch

TORNILLO, Texas (KVIA) – Tornillo High School is making history this week as its students prepare to launch a science experiment aboard a Blue Origin rocket.

Located in rural West Texas, the small school was selected as part of NASA’s TechRise Student Challenge, a national program that invites students to design experiments for suborbital spaceflight. Tornillo is one of only a few schools nationwide chosen to participate.

The student team developed their experiment during the 2021–2022 school year. After submitting their payload to NASA, the original launch was delayed due to technical issues. The rescheduled flight is now set for Thursday, September 18, departing from Van Horn, Texas.

The experiment will fly aboard Blue Origin’s NS-35 mission, alongside dozens of other student and research projects from across the country.

This launch marks a milestone for Tornillo High School, especially as it celebrates its 100th year. The experience offers students hands-on exposure to real-world STEM applications and space exploration.

The school’s participation highlights the growing role of rural and underrepresented communities in national science and technology initiatives.

The flight is scheduled for Thursday morning. ABC-7 will provide continued coverage, including on-site updates and student interviews.