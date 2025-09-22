Multiple injured after reported shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Six people were taken to the hospital tonight after reports of shots fired in East El Paso.

According to the fire department a call came in around 8:54 p.m. Monday night.

Authorities arrived at 10700 Montana Avenue and found six people injured.

All six were taken to the hospital, with three of the transports in serious condition, and the other three with minor or non life threatening injuries.

We will update on air and online as we learn more.