New bodycam footage of Young Park shows investigation just hours after shooting

LCPD
Published 12:03 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Police can be seen combing through the parking lot of Young Park looking for evidence while the bodies of victims are still on the scene in the immediate aftermath of the March 21 shooting in body camera footage obtained by ABC-7.

It's the first clear view of the full scene of the shooting that has been released by police yet.

As ABC-7 has reported, three people were killed and 15 injured in the shooting during an unauthorized car show at the park.

Watch ABC-7 newscasts for more detail on what the footage reveals about the investigation and scale of the crime scene.

Andrew J. Polk

