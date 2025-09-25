ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cold front brings cooler, and rain chances thursday to the Borderland

El Paso woke up to a big change in the weather today as a cold front swept across the Borderland, bringing cooler temperatures and gusty winds. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees well below normal for late September.

While most of the lowlands will stay dry, isolated thunderstorms are possible over the mountains, It may come down to the lowlands. The stronger storms could bring brief downpours and gusty winds.

Winds across the region will remain breezy through the afternoon, with gusts near 20 miles per hour possible in some spots.

Looking ahead, the cooler and windy weather will be short-lived. Warmer air returns Friday, and with it, better chances for thunderstorms that could last into the weekend.