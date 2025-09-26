Mario Tama // Getty Images

TikTok’s favorite Trader Joe’s items, ranked from healthiest to unhealthiest

Trader Joe’s has become more than a grocery store — it’s a cultural phenomenon. Ranked as the third most popular grocery chain in the U.S., Trader Joe’s is loved for its unique flavors and quality ingredients. On TikTok alone, there are more than 67 million videos dedicated to Trader Joe’s food hauls, hacks, and recipe ideas. Plus, Trader Joe’s publishes an extensive list of quality assurances, like no artificial flavors or preservatives, genetically modified ingredients, or artificial trans fats.

But do quality ingredients automatically translate into healthy foods? It depends on your personal nutrition goals. That’s why Hers decided to gather TikTok’s favorite Trader Joe’s entrees and rank them based on the following categories:

Key Findings

Chicken and shrimp entrees top the list thanks to their high-protein content and relatively low calories.

top the list thanks to their high-protein content and relatively low calories. Carb-heavy, low-protein foods rank toward the bottom.

rank toward the bottom. Pasta dishes can still be a wise choice when balanced with protein.

TikTok’s Favorite Trader Joe’s Entrees, Ranked From Healthiest to Unhealthiest

1. Shawarma Chicken Thighs

2. Seafood Boil

3. Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas

4. Chicken Shu Mai

5. Mandarin Orange Chicken

6. Shrimp Scampi

7. Dill Pickle Mini Falafel

8. Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings

9. Butter Chicken With Basmati Rice

10. 3 Cheese Spinach and Artichoke Pizza, Ginger Shrimp Lo Mein, and Spaghetti With Meat Sauce (tie)

13. Uncured Pepperoni Pizza

14. Cheese Filled Fiocchetti With Pink Sauce

15. Ricotta and Spinach Raviolini

16. Shrimp Noodle Rolls

17. Cauliflower Gnocchi

18. Vegetable Fried Rice

19. Okonomiyaki Japanese Vegetable Pancake

20. Roti With Thai Red Curry

22. Teriyaki Mushroom Mini Bao Buns

23. Pad See Ew

24. Vegetable Bird’s Nests

25. Korean Japchae Fried Rice

26. Japanese Mini Taiyaki

Trader Joe’s Entree Nutrition: Trends and Insights

Before you start meal prep based on our thoroughly ranked list, consider the best and worst items in each specific nutrition category.

Which Trader Joe’s Entrees Have the Least Calories?

Trader Joe’s Entrees With the Fewest Calories

Shrimp Noodle Rolls: 120 calories Chicken Shu Mai: 130 calories Cauliflower Gnocchi: 140 calories

Trader Joe’s Entrees With the Most Calories

Roti With Thai Red Curry: 830 calories 3 Cheese Spinach and Artichoke Pasta: 500 calories Spaghetti With Meat and Sauce: 490 calories

Which Trader Joe’s Entrees Have the Most Protein?

Trader Joe’s Entrees With the Most Protein

3 Cheese Spinach and Artichoke Pasta and Spaghetti With Meat and Sauce (tie): 27 grams Butter Chicken With Basmati Rice and Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas (tie): 24 grams Mandarin Orange Chicken, Seafood Boil, and Shawarma Chicken Thighs (tie): 21 grams

Trader Joe’s Entrees With the Least Protein

Cauliflower Gnocchi: 2 grams Shrimp Noodle Rolls and Vegetable Bird’s Nests (tie): 3 grams Japanese Mini Taiyaki: 4 grams

Which Trader Joe’s Entrees Have the Most Net Carbs?

Trader Joe’s Entrees With the Most Net Carbs

Roti With Red Thai Curry: 73 grams Korean Japchae Fried Rice: 67 grams Spaghetti With Meat and Sauce: 54 grams

Trader Joe’s Entrees With the Least Net Carbs

Shrimp Scampi: 2 grams Shawarma Chicken Thighs: 3 grams Chicken Shumai and Dill Pickle Mini Falafel (tie): 15 grams

Which Trader Joe’s Entrees Have the Most Sugar?

Trader Joe’s Entrees With the Most Sugar

Japanese Mini Taiyaki: 12 grams Okonomiyaki Japanese Vegetable Pancake: 10 grams 3 Cheese Spinach and Artichoke Pasta, Pad See Ew, Spaghetti With Meat and Sauce, and Roti With Thai Red Curry (tie): 9 grams

Trader Joe’s Entrees With the Least Sugar

The following entrees have zero grams of sugar: Cauliflower Gnocchi, Shawarma Chicken Thighs, and Shrimp Scampi.

Methodology: How Hers Calculated Scores

Hers started by identifying TikTok Trader Joe’s Finds videos with at least 100,000 views to create the list of 26 favorite entrees. From there, we ranked them using calories, protein, net carbs, and sugar, applying a 3x multiplier to protein since it’s most strongly linked to weight management and satiety. While we typically include trans fat content in our nutrition rankings, we omitted this category since Trader Joe’s does not use it in its products.

3 Tips to Maximize Nutrition at Trader Joe’s

You don’t have to limit your shopping list to Trader Joe’s top 10 healthiest items. Try these hacks to enjoy everything on the list while building healthy habits.

Prepare your side dishes: Some of the most calorie- and carb-heavy entrees at Trader Joe’s already have a grain mixed in, whereas other options only contain the main protein. Opt for the more simplified entree choice, then choose a healthier side dish, like roasted vegetables or a Mediterranean salad. Add extra protein: If you want to indulge in one of Trader Joe’s lower-protein options (like the Cauliflower Gnocchi or Shrimp Noodle Rolls), consider adding another protein source. Eggs and frozen shrimp cook quickly and boost your overall protein intake. Eat smaller portions of high-sugar entrees: You don’t have to skip high-sugar choices like the Mini Taiyaki entirely. Instead, cut the serving size in half and supplement with more nutritious options on your plate.

