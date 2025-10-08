Film shot in Las Cruces comes to the big screen

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- "In Our Blood," a movie shot in Las Cruces with local crewmembers, is premiering later this month.

"In Our Blood" was directed by Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Pedro Kos and features actors Brittany O'Grady, E. J. Bonilla and Alanna Ubach.

“The community was happy to welcome 'In Our Blood' production to our city,” said Film Las Cruces film liaison Andrew Jara, “They utilized so much of our diverse locations and wonderful crew, and you can see all that great work on the screen!”

The premiere is happening at the Allen Theaters Cineport 10 in Las Cruces on October 17, 2025 at 7:00 pm.

Residents in Doña Ana County will be able to attend the premiere before its official release on October 24.

The premiere event will include a post-screening Q&A with filmmaker Pedro Kos, cast members E.J. Bonilla and Krisha Fairchild, and producers Aaron Kogan and Steven Klein.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the 'In Our Blood' production team back to Las Cruces to celebrate the premiere of their film. Las Cruces is all about film and filmmakers. Once you make a movie here, you’re part of our community,” Film Las Cruces President Jeff Steinborn said.