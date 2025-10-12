Tropical Moisture Bring rain and cooler temperatures

It’s a rare rainy Sunday across the Borderland as deep tropical moisture continues to stream into the region from the Pacific.

The National Weather Service says moisture from both Tropical Storm Raymond and the remnants of Priscilla are fueling widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms across southern New Mexico and far West Texas.

Today marks the wettest day of the weekend, with steady rainfall and cooler temperatures. Most areas will see up to an inch of rain, and some spots could experience heavier downpours.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy all day, keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for El Paso and low 70s for Las Cruces — about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Rain chances linger into Monday morning, but sunshine is expected to return by Tuesday, with drier air and gradually warming temperatures heading into the week.