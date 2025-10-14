Court documents say teen shot friend before potential gun heist

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A teenager is behind bars tonight, after court documents say he shot his friend before a potential gun heist.

According to court documents, 18 year old Evan Gabriel Martinez and Elijah Donovan Herrera were conspiring to steal firearms from a home near Parkhill Drive in East Las Cruces.

Court documents detail Instagram messages that show the pair had devised a plan to meet at an alleyway before making their way to the home.

The court affidavit says that the pair were walking near Dos Vistas and Arena, when Martinez shot Herrera in the back, before running away.

Herrera made a statement to officers saying he believes it was intentional.

When officers responded to the area, they found Herrera with a gunshot wound, before having him transported to the University Medical Center for treatment.

Officers then began the investigation, and soon found Martinez at his home off of Agate street.

According to the documents, that's where officers located the clothing Herrera says Martinez was wearing during the shooting. Officers also found a handgun, hidden under a sofa cushion.

Martinez is currently on probation. He was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center on a murder charge, and a tampering with evidence charge.