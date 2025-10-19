American Red Cross says:”Sound the Alarm”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The American Red Cross signed up borderland residents for free smoke alarm installations.

The Red Cross says a working smoke alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy in the event of a fire. The organization says families usually have only 2 minutes or less to escape from a burning home, so the extra time an alert gives you to get out is vital.

The organization held their "Sound the Alarm" home fire safety event this past weekend. Volunteers were also trained on how to help homeowner check and install these devices in their own homes.

"A working smoking alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy — and as a community, we can help our neighbors stay safe by ensuring they have these lifesaving devices,” said Anna Apodaca, West Texas Chapter Executive Director.

The team also showed families how to develop an escape plan.