ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: A little cooler, a little breezy

Published 6:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temps will trend a little cooler for your Friday along with some breezy to low end windy conditions!

Expect a cool start to your morning with temps in the 60s we. Temps will be a bit cooler today from yesterday trending just slightly above average. El Paso expect a high today of 80, Las Cruces expect a high of 75.

We will se some afternoon breezes develop. There is potential for winds for your early evening however they will be light. Cloudy skies will continue to clear into the evening.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

