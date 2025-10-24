ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – Texas Constitutional Amendment Election and what it means

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's election season in the Borderland, with a number of local and statewide items appearing at a voting booth near you. In Texas specifically, there are more than a dozen constitutional amendments on the November ballot.

With early voting going on through the end of the month, voters are already deciding how the state handles important topics such as how much you pay in property taxes and impacts to school funding, tax exemptions for spouses of veterans and businesses, funding for Texas' water supply infrastructure and more.

So what could the impact be from these constitutional propositions here in El Paso - and to your wallet?

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew J. Polk as he speaks with EPCC Government Professor Amber Archuleta-Lucero and hear from Gov. Greg Abbott, members of the El Paso state legislative delegation, El Paso Water and more on the local implications and possibilities of the most impactful of the 17 constitutional amendment propositions.

