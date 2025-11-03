Texas voters to decide on parental control on November 4th

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There are 17 constitutional amendments on the ballot for this upcoming election on November 4th. Among them is State Proposition 15, which would codify parental rights in the state.

The official ballot language states this is "the constitutional amendment affirming that parents are the primary decision makers for their children.” The constitution would be amended to say that a parent has the responsibility over the care and upbringing of their child.

ABC-7 spoke with Mandy Drogin, a campaign director at the Texas Public Policy Foundation. She said that the proposition is a win for parents in Texas if it goes through.

"We want to make sure that no government can usurp the parental role and that fundamental right to raise their children up in the way that they believe is best," said Drogin.

Drogin says that this bill is "cut and dry" and should be supported by everyone. There are groups that have some concerns about the bill, however.

A group named Accountability Matters says that the language of the amendment is "vague" and could end up adding more government overreach.

"There's no such thing as a primary decision maker. I am the sole decision maker," said Morgan Collier, the co-founder of Accountability Matters. She says the language of the bill creates a slippery slope.

"It creates a corresponding right that's linked to a responsibility. Well, who's going to define what that responsibility is?"