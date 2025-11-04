Police arrest woman in hit-and-run death of El Paso bicyclist

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department arrested an El Paso woman in connection to the death of a man riding a bicycle in central El Paso two months ago.

19 year-old Vivian Rose Padilla was arrested and charged Monday with Collision Involving Death and booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Jail records indicate she was released after posting bail today.

As ABC-7 has reported, police identified 52-year-old El Paso resident David Carmine O’Conner as the man killed in a hit-and-run crash in September.

According to police, O'Connor was riding an electric-assisted bicycle around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 7 on Pershing Dr. near Dyer St. when he was hit by a car from behind and thrown from the bicycle. Special traffic investigators said the driver of the vehicle did not stop and help O'Connor, who later died from his injuries in the crash.

This is the 42nd death related to traffic on El Paso roads this year, compared to 46 last year.