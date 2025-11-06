Historian Leon Metz & hopes of EP Library being named after him

EL PASO (KVIA) -- Today, November 6th, would have been the famous El Paso historian Leon Metz's 95th birthday.

Unfortunately, he died during the Covid Pandemic nearly five years ago, denying many from paying tribute to the life of this journalist and historian who's mission was to continue to put El Paso on the map worldwide.

Now, efforts by the Metz family are in place to get El Paso's downtown Library named after the Proud El Pasoan.

It's a birthday edition of "People, Places & Paul", as ABC-7's Paul Cicala visited the grave of Leon Metz, at the historic Concordia Cemetery in El Paso, nearby the grave of the famous gunslinger Metz wrote a book on: John Wesley Hardin.

Leon Metz's son, Matthew, visits the grave of his father, Leon Metz, as he does several times a year, as the renown historian was "Beloved by many El Pasoans, and his family, he was a great man, he was always out doing speeches, he loved El Paso," said Matthew Metz.

The grandaughter of Leon Metz, Brandy, wrote a letter to the city in hopes of getting the downtown El Paso Library named after him.

"He's done so much for this city, He promoted El Paso, he's responsible for most of the historical markers that are here in town," said Brandy's father, Matthew Metz, "He's done so much for El Paso, Radio shows, and TV Shows."

Metz even had a TV show on the history of our region that aired on KVIA ABC-7.

The grave of the famous gunslinger, John Wesley Hardin, is a big tourist attraction at the Concordia Cemetery in El Paso. If not for Leon Metz, we may not have this tourist attraction right here in the borderland because he fought long and hard to prevent the grave from being exhumed, and the body stayed right here in El Paso."

Leon Metz himself told KVIA over a decade ago: "There really hasn't been much written about John Wesley Harden, and one reason is, he wrote his own autobiography."

So, Metz published his own biography on the Wild West Legend, who was shot dead in a bar here in El Paso. The book is called "John Wesley Hardin, Dark Angel of Texas".

One can imagine how excited the family was when they found out they were able to get a plot at the historic Concordia Cemetery, and Leon Metz is buried, literally, just yards away from the tomb of the person he wrote the book about: John Wesley Hardin.

On Leon Metz gravestone it reads: "Chronicler of the Old West, Historian, Writer and Story Teller."

"He was beloved by many," said Matthew Metz.

The legacy of Leon Metz lives on through the 17 books he wrote, most of which can be found in El Paso's downtown library, which one day, may also carry his name.

Here's a copy of the letter the Metz family submitted to the City of El Paso in hopes of getting the library named after Leon Metz:

To The City of El Paso,

We request you to consider Leon C. Metz’s namesake for the newly renovated El Paso Main Public Library. This request is in compliance with the Naming Policy for El Paso Public Libraries and Library Spaces.

As outlined in section A. Naming of Library Facilities 3. In the event that the name of a deceased person is proposed for a Library facility, that person shall:

 Have been deceased for at least one year before consideration- Leon Metz passed 11/15/2020

 Have been prominent in El Paso or elsewhere- Leon Metz was a very prominent figure in El Paso as listed below.

 Have demonstrated a continued commitment and/or made a substantial endowment to the El Paso Public Library- Leon Metz demonstrated a continued commitment to The EL Paso public Libraries as listed below.

This name suggestion does not duplicate any other Library facilities in El Paso.

The name request does not endorse or advocate any religion or specific religious belief, nor have an obscene connotation, or malevolently portray, demean or intimidate any racial or ethnic group.

There is extraordinarily good reason for this name change as listed below, especially in the second to last paragraph of this request.

The Leon C. Metz Public Library would be a wonderful honor to reflect the legacy of Leon C. Metz and his lifetime of contributions to the great city of El Paso, as well as his contributions to literature and history. Leon C. Metz was the champion of El Paso. He dedicated his life to educating locals and tourists about the rich and magical history of El Paso. He was a well-known and well-respected Historian specializing in southwest and El Paso history. Most El Pasoans remember Leon Metz from the 17 books he authored. He had a weekly radio show on KTSM, The Leon Metz Show, where he educated locals about the history of El Paso. He did short historical segments on News Channels 9 & 7, called Weekend Getaways and The Rio Bravo Chronicles. He contributed a weekly column in the El Paso Times, and a regular monthly article for El Paso Magazine. He made frequent television appearances on local news channels, the History Channel, A&E, Discovery Channel, BBC, Voice of America, and local business commercials. He had countless public appearances and speaking engagements. He spoke and lectured throughout his very long career and was widely recognized and regarded as ‘Mr. El Paso’. His passion and enthusiasm for El Paso was unmatched. He loved El Paso. He chose this city, he believed in this city, and he dedicated his life to sharing its rich and beautiful history with the world. His contributions to El Paso are too numerous to count. In addition to his most known accomplishments, here’s a small snapshot of his known contributions derived from his Biography Leon C. Metz: Legendary Southwest Historian:

 He was a Veteran of the Korean War stationed at Biggs Air Force Base.

 He was an El Paso Police Officer.

 He was a book review editor for the El Paso Times Newspaper.

 He was the First Archivist at UTEP, and Assistant to the President of UTEP.

 He penned his first books at UTEP in the University Public Library.

 His first ever speaking engagement was at the El Paso Public Library for the Historical Society.

 He was the Executive Assistance to the Mayor of El Paso and Public Affairs officer and was honored by the City of El Paso with the Conquistador Award for his numerous contributions to the history of El Paso and in preserving its culture and tradition.’

 He conducted new City of El Paso employee orientations and walking tours.

 He provided lectures for new UTEP student orientations.

 He provided walking tours to promote El Paso tourism of Concordia Cemetery, Downtown El Paso, and the Missions, and other El Paso historical sites.

 He was instrumental in choosing the 12 Travelers Statues of historical significance that stand in Downtown El Paso.

 He is responsible for the placement of several historic markers throughout the El Paso area.

 He regularly provided lectures and tours to several civic groups, organizations, and to El Paso schools where he would give his notorious ‘boot talk’ which El Paso children loved.

 He assisted in preventing the exhumation of John Wesley Hardin’s grave. It remains a part of El Paso’s history today because of his efforts.

 He generously contributed his time and expertise to the EPISD and to the El Paso Public Libraries.

 He regularly volunteered picking up trash on Trans Mountain.

 He never declined a request to contribute to El Paso.

His 17 books include: Turning Points in El Paso, Texas: 400 Years of El Paso: El Paso Chronicles: City at the Pass: El Paso Guided Through the Times: Roadside History of Texas: Fort Bliss: Southern New Mexico Empire: John Wesley Hardin:, Pat Garrett The Story of a Western Lawman: John Selman Texas Gunman: Dallas Stoudenmire El; Paso Marshal: The

Shooters: Border: Desert Army: Robert McKee Master Builder: and The Encyclopedia of Lawmen, Outlaws, and Gunfighters.

His career was well celebrated. He received numerous awards for his contribution to the history of El Paso, including the Ruth Lester Lifetime Achievement award from the Texas Historical

Commission, as well as awards from the Western Writers of America, Saddleman Award, and the El Paso Historical Society, and many others. He dedicated his life to sharing the glory of El Paso. He shared his vast knowledge about the history of El Paso, and all the interesting characters and events that unfolded to give El Paso its color, character, and culture. He made El Paso seem magical, and he instilled a sense of pride to all who heard him. He made all El Pasoans feel like we were part of somewhere and something special. His efforts preserved the history that makes El Paso the wonderful, vibrant city it is today. He was a champion for the city of El Paso and a hero to his family. He was a good, humble, genuine, and gentle hearted man through and through.

Tragically, after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's Disease, Leon Metz passed from complications of COVID-19 and pneumonia on 11/15/2020, just days after his 90th Birthday. He

died alone in quarantine. His funeral was limited to a handful of family members due to the restrictions of the pandemic. He was buried in Concordia Cemetery, the same Cemetery where he gave tours to many generations of El Pasoans. He was denied an honorable memorial. His death was overlooked. His death was not recognized in the manner befitting of a man who gave

so much and so generously to the great City of El Paso, due to the timing of his passing. The man who taught us to remember was sadly forgotten. I know the City of El Paso would not

forget a man who spent his life in such devoted service to El Paso.

Please honor the life, legacy, and contributions of Leon C. Metz. Please consider renaming the Main Public Library to the Leon C. Metz Public Library. Never has there been a more noble man worthy of recognition for his genuine love, servitude, and dedication to the City of El Paso. His contributions as a reader, writer, historian, and educator inspired reading and El Paso pride in all El Pasoans and can continue to do so with his namesake for the Leon C. Metz El Paso Public Library. We greatly appreciate your review and consideration to help honor the man who honored this city so dearly.

Thank you,

The Metz Family